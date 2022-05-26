Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.37. 1,424,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

