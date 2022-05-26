Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,474 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.77. 27,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

