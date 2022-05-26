Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 753,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

