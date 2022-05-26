Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.51. 4,343,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

