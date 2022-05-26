Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -10.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.