Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

HD traded up $10.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.47. 125,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

