Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of C traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 23,425,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,609,141. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
