Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $529,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,352. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.