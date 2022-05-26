Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 150,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,244 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

