Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,210. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

