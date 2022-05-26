Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,038. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

