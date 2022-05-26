Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.54. 1,031,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,549. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

