Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.38. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.