Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 788,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

