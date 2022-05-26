Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $9.51 on Wednesday, hitting $114.98. 4,445,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.52. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.58.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.