Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as high as C$6.17. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 59,347 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,327.38.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

