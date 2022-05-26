Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 59500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$23.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)
