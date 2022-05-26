Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $425.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.