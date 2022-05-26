Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $425.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

