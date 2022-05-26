Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after purchasing an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.37. 54,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

