Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of BA traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

