Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys New Position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.58. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

