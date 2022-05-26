Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys Shares of 2,128 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,168,000 after buying an additional 723,264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 133,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,156. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

