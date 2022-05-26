Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys Shares of 2,495 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 86,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,895. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

