Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $333,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $179.67. 25,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

