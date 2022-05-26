Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases Shares of 400 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,199,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.79. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,724. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

