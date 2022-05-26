Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in V.F. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,640. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

