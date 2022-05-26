Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.