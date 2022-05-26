Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,708,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.47. 285,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $260.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

