Royal Bank of Canada Trims Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price to CHF 60

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

