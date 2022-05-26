SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) vs. ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Financial Review

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies and ForgeRock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 11 4 0 2.27 ForgeRock 0 3 7 0 2.70

SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $62.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. ForgeRock has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.48%. Given ForgeRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ForgeRock is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of ForgeRock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and ForgeRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.64 -$61.63 million ($0.84) -75.60 ForgeRock $176.93 million 8.24 -$47.77 million N/A N/A

ForgeRock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and ForgeRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -17.13% -13.41% -4.82% ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ForgeRock beats SailPoint Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.