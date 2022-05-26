Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.04

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Saipem alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.