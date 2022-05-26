Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.20.

CRM opened at $159.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,855,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

