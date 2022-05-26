Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.42.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

