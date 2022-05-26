Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.80 ($34.89).

RNO opened at €24.39 ($25.95) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($107.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

