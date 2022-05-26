Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

SNY opened at $55.85 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

