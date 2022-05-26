Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises about 3.4% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $121,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,240,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 257,573 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

