Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in May

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

STECF remained flat at $$13.30 during trading on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scatec ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.