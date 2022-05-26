Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Shares Down 6.8%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.