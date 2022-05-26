Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 77,886 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 705.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.07 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

