Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 445.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,462 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

