Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,518 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 in the last 90 days.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

