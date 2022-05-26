Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of Kilroy Realty worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after buying an additional 738,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 639,450 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after buying an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,305,000 after buying an additional 470,569 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

