Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33.36 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,698,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,434 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG opened at $4.15 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.