Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885,532 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of Gold Fields worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gold Fields by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 531,126 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

