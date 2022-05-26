Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Fastenal worth $39,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

