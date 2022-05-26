Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,275,063 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275,063 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $11,631,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

