Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 792,002 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 107,796 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

