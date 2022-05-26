Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Science 37 alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

SNCE opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Science 37 has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $63,966,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 1.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,446,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,705,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science 37 (SNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.