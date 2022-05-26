Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

